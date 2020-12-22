Prince William (right) and Kate Middleton (left) were recently criticised for embarking on their three-day cross-country rail journey to thank frontline workers in the United Kingdom. Getty

While it’s not known exactly when the family made the 200km journey, it’s assumed the trip took place after December 11, when George and Charlotte’s school holidays began.

What’s more, London was moved from Tier 2 to Tier 3 on December 16.

According to UK strict government guidelines, both Tier 2 and 3 strictly advise against travelling outside the area of residence, unless necessary, while Tier 4 requires people to stay home.

The backlash from fans came after Daily Mail Saturday Diary editor Richard Eden shared the news on his Twitter account.

The Cambridges have ruffled some more feathers, after disgruntled fans accused the couple of again breaking the UK’s strict COVID travel restrictions. Getty

“I hear that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are among the Londoners with country homes who left the capital before the Tier 4 restrictions were announced. Lucky them,” Richard wrote.

Seemingly not happy with the news, some disgruntled fans took to the social platform to point out that people are not supposed to travel in either Tier 2 or Tier 3.

"’Avoid travelling outside your area, including for overnight stays, other than where necessary’. So they deliberately breached tier 3 rules,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile another person added: “Silly and irresponsible they are, like always.”

Despite the backlash, many fans came to the Cambridges’ defence to shut down speculation, with one person writing: “They've been at Anmer Hall for months. Why imply they just left?”

Another person added: “They left days ago, don’t make it sound as if they fled when Boris announced the changes.”

A third person simply shared Wills and Kate’s Christmas card and stated: “They released this pic of them in their country home on Thursday. Give them a break!”