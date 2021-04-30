The look of love, ten years later. Instagram

The Duchess, 39, showed off her classic country style in a Boden frill jumper and a khaki overcoat. In another look, Kate sports a chic fedora on her head.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C," the accompanying caption to the video post read.

The loved-up royals are clearly happiest in the countryside with their three children! Instagram

Meanwhile, film maker Will War also took to Instagram to congratulate the royal couple: "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 10th wedding anniversary. A true privilege to capture precious moments with The Duke and Duchess at home with their children."

The candid anniversary video comes a day after Prince William and Duchess Catherine released two new portraits for their wedding anniversary.

In the gorgeous photographs, shot by Chris Floyd, Kate and Wills sit side-by-side, hand-in-hand both fittingly wearing shades of blue, which is the colour symbolic of a 10th anniversary.

Duchess Catherine carries Prince Louis on the beach as a cheeky Princess Charlotte makes an appearance. Instagram

Duchess Catherine looks ravishing in a powder blue floral ensemble with silky skirt and sheer blouse while the Prince looks dashing as ever in navy slacks, a collared shirt and blue knit.

The photo, which was shared on the Kensington Royal social media pages, was simply captioned: "10 years 👰♀️🤵♂️"

The second photograph, showing William holding Kate as she looks off screen smiling, has given fans flashbacks to the couple's engagement shot.

