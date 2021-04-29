"10 years." Chris Floyd/Kensington Palace

Kate looks ravishing in a powder blue floral ensemble with silky skirt and sheer blouse while the Prince looks dashing as ever in navy slacks, a collared shirt and blue knit.

The photo, which was shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram page, simply captioned the post: "10 years 👰♀️🤵♂️"

Look familiar? Chris Floyd/Kensington Palace

The second photograph, showing William holding Kate as she looks off screen smiling, has given us flashbacks to the couple's engagement shot.

Almost identical in pose, with Kate's stunning ring on full display once again, it's hard not to feel an overwhelming love and nostalgia for the couple.

How time has flown!

The Duke and Duchess wed on April 29th 2011 at Westminster Abbey, a ceremony which was watched by millions all around the world.

On the eve of his wedding, a "nervous" Prince William surprised devoted royal fans by going on an unannounced meet-and-greet, shaking hands with hundreds of well-wishers camped outside Buckingham Palace.

"All I've got to do is get the lines right," William told the crowd at the time.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.