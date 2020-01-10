Prince William is reportedly livid that his brother Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t tell him about their intentions to quit the royal family and move abroad. Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their controversial decision on social media and, according to the insider, the move is a “declaration of war on the family”.

Charles is also reportedly "incandescent with rage” due to the lack of information – as is the Queen, who issued an incredibly harsh, two-line statement, shortly after Harry and Meghan’s bombshell announcement.

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," the official statement read.

The Duke of Cambridge apparently had to find out about his brother's latest decision at the same time as the rest of the world – and this reportedly infuriated him.

While Harry and Meghan’s decision has seemingly angered members of the royal family, that are also reportedly feeling “hurt” and “deeply upset” by the shocking move.

Taking to their Sussex royal account on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan wrote: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

But as a source later told The Sun, the move is an absolute breach of royal policy that will undoubtedly unset and anger many members of the royal family.

“Their statement was not cleared with anyone. It breaks all protocol. This is a declaration of war on the family,” the source said.

“There is fury over how they’ve done this without any thought for the implications for the institution.

"The Queen is deeply upset. The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are incandescent with rage,” the source added.