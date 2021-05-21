2001 was a glorious time. Getty

That was, until, a new photo of the Duke of Cambridge was released in recent days, surprising royal fans everywhere.

The subject matter of the photo in question is far from what you’d expect would have fans swooning once more, but upon inspection you’ll quickly understand why.

The image shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram page, shows Wills getting his COVID-19 vaccine.

The important photo was quickly overshadowed. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

While education and advocation of the vaccine is vitally important, it’s the Prince’s rarely exposed bicep that has sent the internet into a collective blush.

Peep the best reactions, below.

Who knew military garb and fancy suits were stealing this glory from us all along? We request a new royal attire of tank tops only moving forward.