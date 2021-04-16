The Queen has stepped in to ensure there will be as little drama as possible at her beloved husband’s farewell, with the Palace officially revealing William and Harry’s cousin, Peter Phillips, will walk between them.
Peter Phillips is the oldest child of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips. He shares two young daughters with ex-wife, Autumn Phillips.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace claimed the procession order was a “practical change rather than sending a signal."
The spokesperson added: "This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty's wishes."
New details have also been released about which 30 family members will attend Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday April 17 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
Numbers have been limited as per COVID restrictions currently in place in the UK.
Attending the service will of course be The Queen and her four children - Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
Prince Philip's grandchildren and their partners will also be in attendance, as well as the Queen's cousins, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.
The late royal's good friend Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, has also landed an invite.
Meghan Markle was previously confirmed to not be attending due to being pregnant with her and Harry’s second child and will remain in their home in California.
See the full guest list for Prince Philip's funeral below:
The Queen
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall
Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence
Prince Andrew
Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Harry
Peter Phillips
Zara and Mike Tindall
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
The 2nd Earl of Snowdon
Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto
The Duke of Gloucester
The Duke of Kent
Princess Alexandra
The Hereditary Prince of Baden
The Landgrave of Hesse
The Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
The Countess Mountbatten of Burma