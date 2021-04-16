The Palace has confirmed Prince Harry (left) and Prince William (right) will not walk side by side for Prince Philip's (centre) funeral. Getty

The Queen has stepped in to ensure there will be as little drama as possible at her beloved husband’s farewell, with the Palace officially revealing William and Harry’s cousin, Peter Phillips, will walk between them.

Peter Phillips is the oldest child of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips. He shares two young daughters with ex-wife, Autumn Phillips.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace claimed the procession order was a “practical change rather than sending a signal."

The spokesperson added: "This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty's wishes."

"This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty's wishes." Getty

New details have also been released about which 30 family members will attend Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday April 17 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Numbers have been limited as per COVID restrictions currently in place in the UK.

Attending the service will of course be The Queen and her four children - Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Only 30 members of the Royal Family are able to attend Philip's funeral. Getty

Prince Philip's grandchildren and their partners will also be in attendance, as well as the Queen's cousins, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

The late royal's good friend Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, has also landed an invite.

Meghan Markle was previously confirmed to not be attending due to being pregnant with her and Harry’s second child and will remain in their home in California.

See the full guest list for Prince Philip's funeral below:

The Queen

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence

Prince Andrew

Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Harry

Peter Phillips

Zara and Mike Tindall

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

The 2nd Earl of Snowdon

Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto

The Duke of Gloucester

The Duke of Kent

Princess Alexandra

The Hereditary Prince of Baden

The Landgrave of Hesse

The Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma