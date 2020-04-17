William admitted he had concerns about his father's health when he heard news that he contracted coronavirus. BBC

"And actually he was very lucky, he had mild symptoms. I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop. And not being able to go and get a bit of fresh air and a walk.

"He's a mad walker and just loves walking so I think he found it quite difficult. Especially, also I think with his mental health, being stuck inside and not being able to go for walks."

Wills also discussed concerns he has for his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Getty

"Actually he was very lucky he had mild symptoms and I got a lot of good reassurance from doctors and friends of mine who said "listen, the days he's on when we found out about it, he's probably passed the worst of it".

"And obviously speaking to him made me feel more reassured that he was OK, but again at that age you do worry a bit more."

William and Kate have been isolating with children Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte. BBC

The couple also discussed mental health saying the "scale and the speed" that the pandemic has spread is taking its toll on the mental health of frontline healthcare workers.