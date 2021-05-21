Prince William has released a searing statement with regards to his mother's famous BBC interview. Getty

William went on to suggest that the way in which the interview came about influenced his mother's candidness, and claimed that the revelations themselves contributed to the worsening of his parents relationship.

"It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others."

Princess Diana's sit-down with the BBC sent shockwaves throughout the globe. BBC

The 'people's princess' famously sat down with Martin Bashir from the BBC's Panorama in 1995 to talk everything from her rocky marriage, mental health battle and struggles with an eating disorder.

During the highly revealing chat, Diana confessed that she had also been unfaithful to Charles and that she had developed bulimia from the stress of trying to keep her marriage from falling apart.

Speaking about the eating disorder, the princess compared it to a “secret disease,” candidly stating, “you inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb, and you don’t think you’re worthy or valuable”.

In recent years, people close to the princess have slammed the interview - including her ex-partner and brother.

Princess' ex-partner Hasnat Khan called out the Panorama interview. Getty

Back in January, Diana’s former partner, heart surgeon Hasnat Khan, slammed the BBC interviewer in charge of the royal’s revealing chat, Martin Bashir, for exploiting Diana’s vulnerabilities.

“One of her most attractive qualities was her vulnerability,” Khan told the Daily Mail, “it was what endeared her to the public. I later realised that Martin picked on those vulnerabilities and exploited them".

The 62-year-old surgeon went on, “He was very persuasive with Diana. It was all about him being from the BBC, being respectable and very pious even. But he filled her head with rubbish."

Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer confessed he wasn't satisfied with the initial inquiry into the interview. Getty

Khan’s comments came not two months after Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, claimed that his sister was “tricked” into the vulnerable situation after Bashir falsified bank statements to procure the interview.

Back in November last year, the Earl confessed he was “not at all satisfied” with the 1996 enquiry into the BBC and wanted further action to take place. As a result, a further independent investigation was launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the interview.