The Prince put on the charm with resident Betty. Getty

The encounter, which was captured on film and shared on the official Instagram page of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is downright adorable.

While chatting to care home resident Betty, the Prince is told off by a woman behind the camera.

"Could you stop flirting with my residents," she chastised, to which William responded while laughing: “Sorry”.

"I'm trying not to, I'm not sure who's flirting more.”

William went into a bright red blush. Getty

The charming encounter has us almost as giddy as the Prince’s recent photo flex, which sent the internet into a collective meltdown.

It is expected Duchess Catherine will join the Prince on his trip in the coming days and attend a number of engagements in Edinburgh and Fife.