The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were snapped non-stop giggling as they sat in the royal box at the London Palladium for the annual event last month.
WATCH: Kate and William display flirty behaviour at Royal Variety Performance
UK television network ITV aired the special last night, which shows the royal couple laughing up a storm at comedian Kerry Godliman, and her jokes about parenting.
One particular joke saw Godliman reveal her son drank a bath bomb because he wanted to look 'sparkly on the inside'. She then looked at the royal box and quipped, “You can't argue with that. You wouldn't argue with that?”
Prince William and Kate Middleton were the guests of honour at last month’s Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium.
Getty
Meanwhile, co-host Romesh Ranganathan drew criticism from online fans after he took aim at Wills and Kate’s kids George, six, Charlotte, four and little Louis, one.
Kerry Godliman drew giggles from the royal box.
ITV
William and Kate were all smiles during the ITV special.
ITV
“Like me you’re blessed with three kids… I imagine every morning they come running into your bedroom and you look at their beautiful faces and say, 'I regret this'," Romesh quipped.
Fellow co-host Rob Beckett then joined in on the action by making a comment about the Duke and Duchess having to find a babysitter.
“Thank you for coming out tonight. You’re on date night. That's exciting,” Rob said.
However, the Duke and Duchess were forced to endure some awkward jokes by co-host Romesh Ranganathan, which were aimed at their children.
Getty
“You got the babysitter until midnight or 1am? It's worth that extra 20 quid."
While the Duke and Duchess appeared to be unfazed by the jokes and even laughed out loud, some viewers took to Twitter to share their concerns over the comments.
While the Duke and Duchess appeared to be unfazed by the jokes and even laughed out loud, some viewers took to Twitter to share their concerns over the comments.
Getty
“Poor Wills & Kate having to force laughter for these 2 idiots,” one person wrote.
Another person wrote: “Wow @robbeckettcomic and @RomeshRanga hosting the royal variety is painful.”