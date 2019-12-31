Prince William, Kate, and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis Getty

The over two minute video includes snaps and clips from the royal couple's various engagements throughout the year, as well as Archie's birth and Meghan and Kate's trip to Wimbledon to watch Serena Williams play.

It also showed Prince Harry and Prince William with Sir David Attenborough at a screening at an Our Planet at the Natural History Museum.

The caption on the video read: "2019 in Review: To all the fantastic organisations and inspirational people we met and worked with in 2019: Thank you for a wonderful year, and see you in 2020!"

Archie's birth in Kensington Royal's year in review

A number of royal fans were thrilled with Harry and Meghan's inclusion.

One wrote: "Thank you for including your brother and his family @sussexroyal in this. You didn't have to, but you did, and this shows your wonderful character. None of us on the outside knows what really has been going on, but family is everything. Thank you for showing this."

Another added: "I love this. I love the fact that you guys include images of Harry and his family. It's beautiful."

One commented: "This is lovely. So nice to see inclusion of @Sussexroyal in this too."

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan took the decision to skip the traditional royal Christmas gathering with the rest of the family at Sandringham and go to Canada.

The couple are said to be exhausted by their increased publicity and media attention and spoke about feeling “vulnerable” in the documentary Harry and Meghan: An Africa Journey.

It was reported that Prince William was "concerned" for his younger brother and hoped he and Meghan were "all right" around that time.