In related news Harry and Meghan have issued a legal warning to Canadian paparazzi, who apparently have set up camp outside their private home.

According to Sky News, the Sussexes are fed up with the constant harassment from photographers as they try to start their new life out of the spotlight.

Lawyers representing the royal couple claim that photographers have been spotted around hiding in bushes trying to get snaps of Meghan and her son, Archie Harrison.

Harry and Meghan made a bombshell announcement earlier this month, revealing that they would be stepping down as senior royals.

Harry broke his silence following news that he and Meghan are stepping down in an effort to have a more normal life.

The 35-year-old discussed their departure during a speech at a private fundraiser for his charity Sentebale at The Ivy Chelsea Garden in London.

“Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read over the last few weeks. So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective," Harry began.

"For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly.

“It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you."

The Duke went on to say that despite wanting to continue serving the Queen without public funding, it became apparent such a position was not going to be possible.

He added: “I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.

“I was born into this life, and it is a great honour to serve my country and the queen. When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing.

“You’ve looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us."