Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared an emotional Easter message, while advocating the importance of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the beautiful image, with one person writing: “Happy Easter to the Cambridge family!”

Another royalist stated: “Happy Easter to all members at Kensington Palace, may you all be safe and happy.”

A third person added: “Happy Easter to all the Royal family and those at Kensington palace! The daffodils are beautiful!!”

Wills and Kate and their brood remain in isolation at the palace due to the UK’s strict lockdown measures, which were implemented to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Ordinarily, the royal family would have joined Her Majesty and their other regal relatives at the annual Easter church service, but the pandemic has quashed the annual gathering.

The royal update comes after William and Kate last week released footage of themselves video-calling the children of healthcare workers.

The Duke and Duchess made the special call to a school in northern England where the children of essential workers are being looked after during the lockdown.

One particularly sweet moment in the video came when two young girls held up the craft they had been working on.

When one of the youngsters proudly showed a handmade basket to the royals, William said: “Is that a little handbag?”

The young girls laughed at the prince, with one of them saying: “No! It’s an Easter bag!”

At the end of the video call the staff wished William and Kate a Happy Easter and the Duke revealed his family were planning on doing something very relatable over the Easter break.

“There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!” William said at the time.