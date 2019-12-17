Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly sent the internet into meltdown after they shared a heartwarming message to their Instagram account. Getty

The lengthy post continued: “Established in 1980, The Passage has helped over 130,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services.

“The Duke first visited The Passage as a child in 1993 with his mother, and has made additional visits at various points over the last twenty-five years - in February 2019 he became Royal Patron of the Passage,” the post concluded.

Royals fans were quick to take to Instagram to praise the royal couple, with one person writing: “I love to see this and that they were raised to be down to earth and to realise that not everyone is as lucky as them!!

The post was to promote their recent appearance on the holiday special A Berry Royal Christmas, in which Wills and cook Mary Berry visited The Passage homelessness charity. Instagram

Another person stated: “Diana must be so proud of William and probably so proud of his beautiful wife Catherine. They are the greatest royal team, so down to earth and kind. Will be the perfect King and Queen, the kind of monarch Diana wanted to be.”

A third person added: “Just beautiful ppl - inside and out!!”

The royal couple’s post comes after William shared insight into how he deals with challenging conversations about homelessness with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Speaking to celebrity cook Mary Berry on BBC’s holiday special A Berry Royal Christmas, Wills said his kids often ask questions about homeless people, People reported.

“On the school run - I know it sounds a little bit contrite - but on the school run already, bear in mind 6 and 4, whenever we see someone who is sleeping rough on the street I talk about it and I point it out and I explain,” William said.

During the television special, Wills praised his mother for teaching him about those less fortunate, while he and Mary visited The Passage homelessness charity.