'The fact that the Sussexes behaved as they did was a severe blow to the monarchy,' Fitzwilliams explain to the UK Express, referring to the couples' bombshell decision to step down, and their retaliation following Lizzie's decision to ban them from using 'Sussex Royal' for branding and making money.

'William and Kate, together with George and his siblings, are the future of the monarchy,' he added.

'They will not have appreciated the way the Sussexes have so flagrantly disrespected the Queen and shown such open disregard for the institution.'

When Harry and Meghan do return to England for the Commonwealth Day service on March 9, at Westminster Abbey, all eyes will be on the estranged 'Fab Four.'