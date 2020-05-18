William and Kate Middleton have received word that their good friends Bear Maclean and wife Daisy Dickson have welcomed their third son, Arlo Finch Bear. Getty

According to Hello!, the royal connection goes back to when Bear was studying at Harrow College, while Wills was at Eton College.

What’s more, as an old college chum, Bear was also invited to William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in April 2011.

Wills and Kate’s happy news comes after Queen Elizabeth also received some heartwarming baby news while in self-isolation.

According to another report in Hello!, Her Majesty’s family friend Alexandra Knatchbull and her husband Thomas Hooper recently welcomed their second child into the world.

Alexandra, who is the great granddaughter of the late Lord Mountbatten, announced she and Thomas welcomed Alden Peter Theodore Mountbatten on March 27.

The newborn is a younger sibling for the couple’s first child, Inigo Norton Sebastian Mountbatten, 2, who was born in 2017.

Aside from being very good friends of the Queen, Alexandra is also the goddaughter of the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

What’s more, Alexandra’s father, Lord Brabourne, is the godson of Prince Philip, as well as being the godfather to Prince William.

The close connection between the two families was further cemented when Prince Charles gave away Alexandra at her wedding, when her dad was struck with ill health.

The ceremony, which was held at Romsey Abbey in Hampshire, was even dubbed the ‘society wedding of the year’.