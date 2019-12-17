The future King of England and his Queen Consort hosted TV special, A Berry Royal Christmas with the UK's answer to our Maggie Bear, Mary Berry.

So when it came to a cooking competition between Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' parents, the royal pair were ruthless.

'While Mary's not looking,' Wills sought the help of former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain to roll his roulade, while Kate was still working on her presentation when time was up!

'Well done for being so sporting – I know you’re both very competitive,' Mary joked.

But alas, we will never really know who's the better cook, because Mary declared the cook-off a draw!

'I don’t want to quarrel with either of you.'

Fair enough, Mary.