Rumour has it Prince Philip may have put aside a long-standing rift with another royal so he could attend his granddaughter Princess Beatrice’s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Getty

She continued: "It is very well known that [Philip] has never really got on very well with the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson. Who knows, maybe the two of them have made amends."

The royal commentator then referred to Beatrice and Edoardo's recently released wedding snaps, which the newlyweds shared on the Queen’s Instagram on Saturday.

After commentating on how beautiful the bride looked in her vintage Norman Hartnell gown, Jane then drew attention to the fact that neither the Duke nor Duchess of York was in them.

“What is notable is that [Beatrice’s] parents are not in the photographs,” she told Andrew.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Philip along with the Queen, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank joined Bea's parent's, the Duke and Duchess of York at the wedding. Instagram/Benjamin Wheeler

"Of course, Prince Andrew is having his own issues at the moment with various headlines.

"Maybe they took the decision to not have him in the photographs because he could overshadow things," she added.

In a separate interview with Express, former royal Press Secretary Dickie Arbiter commented on Prince Andrew's absence, and his words echoed those of Jane.

“A wedding day is always special to the bride – but it is also a huge event for their mother and father too,” Dickie told the British publication.

Jane said that the alleged rift between Philip and Sarah is well known. Getty

“So it is tragic for Beatrice that neither of the two official images feature her parents, to whom she is so close. But it’s a sign of how far Prince Andrew has fallen.”

The former press secretary went on to say while it was unusual for the father of the bride to be left out of official photos, it was nonetheless “expected” in light of recent events.

Over the last year, Andrew, 60, has made headlines for all the wrong reasons as a result of his alleged friendship with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Following his disastrous interview on BBC Newsnight, the Duke stepped down as a senior royal and has since faced calls from US authorities to answer questions about Epstein, who died in jail in 2019.