Prince Philip's final resting place has been revealed. Getty

Where was Prince Philip buried?

The temporary resting place for the Duke of Edinburgh will be the St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor castle. Which just so happens to be The Queen's favourite residence.

It is the location where the royals gather for Easter and it also homed the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, like we said, this is only a temporary resting place. The Duke will be moved once the great love of his life, The Queen, passes.

The Queen sat isolated in a church pew as she mourned her late husband. Getty

Where will The Queen be buried?

When the Queen passes, she will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, at which point Prince Philip will be moved to lay beside her in their final resting place.

The location has a special significance for The Queen as her departed sister, Princess Margaret, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen mother, all reside there.

When the time comes, the Queen and Prince Philip will be buried next to one another. Getty

The Queen and Prince Philip's love story is one for the history books. The pair met in 1934 at a family wedding. But the dashing Greek prince really captured Elizabeth's heart in 1939 on a visit with her parents to the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth when she was 13.

While Philip was serving at war, the pair stayed in contact through sending each other letters. It is only fitting then that The Queen penned her late husband one final letter to say goodbye.

During Prince Philip's funeral, a handwritten letter could be seen atop the Duke's casket. While the handwriting is hard to decipher, royal observers are speculating the note said "Your Loving Lilibet". Lilibet is a nickname the Queen was given when she was young as she couldn't pronounce her own name.

Philip was known to use this nickname for his wife. Back in 1947, during his and the Queen's honeymoon, Philip penned his own letter to the Queen mother, writing "Lilibet is the only 'thing' in the world which is absolutely real to me".

Rest In Peace, Prince Philip.