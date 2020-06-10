A resurfaced photo of Prince Philip from the 1950s, when he was in his early thirties, has revealed his uncanny resemblance to grandson Prince Harry.
In 1957, the Duke of Edinburgh appeared on the front cover of Paris Match, which reveals he and the Duke of Sussex share the same strong jawline, deep-set eyes and thin lips.
As well as their striking physical similarities, Philip and Harry reportedly share a very similar tongue-in-cheek sense of humour.
What's more, the pair are known to share the same intense passion for national duty, with both of them serving in the armed forces.
But the remarkable throwback snap isn't the only photograph that shows how similar the pair are.
Prince Philip and Harry show similarities from as early on as when they were toddlers.
Philip and his grandson Harry share similar interests in sport.
There are several throwback snaps that show a strong resemblance between Harry and his grandfather.
Prince Harry and his grandfather Prince Philip share similar facial expressions.
Prince Harry isn't the only member of the Royal Family who takes after a grandparent.
Three-year-old Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is regularly compared to grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
Both the Queen and Princess Charlotte share the same distinctive eye shape, with almost identical eye-brow shapes too.
Prince George has also been called out for looking just like his famous mum, the Duchess of Cambridge.
For Prince George's fifth birthday, the royal family released a very adorable photo of the young prince grinning from ear to ear.
While the photo is adorable on its own, many royal fans noticed that the 5-year-old is the spitting image of his mother, Kate Middleton, in a resurfaced snap.
