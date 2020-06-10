A resurfaced photo of Prince Philip from the 50s, when he was in his early thirties, has revealed his uncanny resemblance to grandson Prince Harry.

What's more, the pair are known to share the same intense passion for national duty, with both of them serving in the armed forces.

But the remarkable throwback snap isn't the only photograph that shows how similar the pair are.

Prince Philip and Harry have shown similarities from as early on as when they were toddlers.

The Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Sussex share the same strong jawline, deep-set eyes and thin lips. Getty

As well as their physical similarities, Prince Harry and Philip share the same tongue-in-cheek sense of humour. Getty

Philip and his grandson Harry share similar interests in sport. Getty

There are several throwback snaps that show a strong resemblance between Harry and his grandfather. Getty

Prince Harry and his grandfather Prince Philip share similar facial expressions. Getty

Prince Harry isn't the only member of the Royal Family who takes after a grandparent.

Three-year-old Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is regularly compared to grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Both the Queen and Princess Charlotte share the same distinctive eye shape, with almost identical eye-brow shapes too.

Princess Charlotte has been likened to her grandmother, the Queen. Getty

Prince George has also been called out for looking just like his famous mum, the Duchess of Cambridge.

For Prince George's fifth birthday, the royal family released a very adorable photo of the young prince grinning from ear to ear.

While the photo is adorable on its own, many royal fans noticed that the 5-year-old is the spitting image of his mother, Kate Middleton, in a resurfaced snap.