Princess Beatrice’s May 29 wedding is fast approaching, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, her beloved grandfather, Prince Philip may be forced to skip her wedding.

The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh recently sparked concern for his health after he was rushed to hospital late last year.

Now, with the Covid-19 outbreak there are concerns that Philip’s health could be in jeopardy.

It is reported that the royal has retreated to Windsor, to remain relatively isolated. However, he may be forced to miss out on Beatrice’s wedding.

"If the coronavirus reaches Italian proportions in the UK, I seriously doubt the Duke will run the risk of travelling to London for Beatrice’s wedding,” royal expert Phil Dampier told Access.

"He has not been coming into contact with many people in recent weeks.”