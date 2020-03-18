Princess Beatrice’s May 29 wedding is fast approaching, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, her beloved grandfather, Prince Philip may be forced to skip her wedding.
The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh recently sparked concern for his health after he was rushed to hospital late last year.
Now, with the Covid-19 outbreak there are concerns that Philip’s health could be in jeopardy.
It is reported that the royal has retreated to Windsor, to remain relatively isolated. However, he may be forced to miss out on Beatrice’s wedding.
"If the coronavirus reaches Italian proportions in the UK, I seriously doubt the Duke will run the risk of travelling to London for Beatrice’s wedding,” royal expert Phil Dampier told Access.
"He has not been coming into contact with many people in recent weeks.”
Beatrice’s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is set to take place at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace with the reception to be held in the ground of Buckingham Palace.
There has also been concern that the wedding itself may have to be cancelled due to the outbreak.
Despite the threat, Phil notes that The Queen has been ‘soldiering on’, but that could change in the coming months.
"The Queen is soldiering on and at moment there are no plans to cancel any of the garden parties planned for the summer.
“But if the coronavirus gets worse, I can’t imagine the palace powers-that-be will want her meeting and greeting thousands of people. Not at her age.”
