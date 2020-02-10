Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are set to enjoy a beautiful spring wedding, when they tie the knot on May 31. Getty

The change in plans came after Philip spent four days in hospital, where he was reportedly treated for a pre-exiting ailment, which meant he kept a low profile over the holidays.

Her Majesty rarely travels abroad nowadays and with Philip out of action, she was reportedly keen for Beatrice to marry in the UK, a royal source told the publication.

While Bea and Edo’s wedding is going to be a much more understated affair, compared to the other royals, the Queen has reportedly given her permission to wed at St. James’ Palace.

Bea and Edo were planning on tying the knot in Italy, but after Prince Philip fell ill, they changed plans to ensure the Queen’s hubby could attend. Getty

A recent royal statement read: “The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020.

"The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.

“The ceremony will be followed by a private reception given by the Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace,” the message stated.

While Bea and Edo’s wedding is going to be a much more understated affair, compared to the other royals, the Queen has reportedly given her permission to wed at St. James’ Palace. Getty

Being able to celebrate her nuptials at the Royal Family’s main residence is an honour for Bea, as she will be just the second of the Queen’s grandchildren to do so.

A royal insider has also revealed that Beatrice's father Prince Andrew will also be taking part in the wedding.

The source told The Daily Telegraph the Duke of York will take part in the wedding, despite missing the celeb-filled engagement party, because of the uproar surrounding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The wedding will not be broadcast on television like her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.