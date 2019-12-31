Prince Charles has given an update on his father’s condition, in which he said the Duke was on the mend and doing well. Getty

With a smile, Charles said “good morning” to several well-wishers and told concerned fans that his 98-year-old father was indeed doing well and feeling “much better”.

Prince Philip, who spent four nights in the London hospital before Christmas, was nowhere to be seen at the church on Sunday, apparently choosing to stay warm inside.

The Queen, who was escorted to the service by Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, looked radiant in a canary yellow coat and matching hat.

Prince Philip has, for the most part, kept out of the public eye since his recent admission to London’s King Edward VII Hospital, which has left some fans concerned about his health. Getyy

Charles, 71, was joined by his sister Anne, who accompanied him for the walk to the 16th century St Mary Magdalene Church.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, wasn’t in attendance due to her reportedly leaving earlier to have a belated Christmas gathering with her children and grandchildren.

Charles’ update comes after he recently commented on his father’s health while visiting flood-hit communities in South Yorkshire.

When Charles arrived at the Sandringham church on Sunday, he was greeted by about 1,500 well-wishers, many of whom asked him to comment on Philip’s condition. Getty

When a reporter asked him to comment on his father’s condition, Charles said: "He's being looked after very well in hospital," before adding: "At the moment that's all we know."

According to Express, Charles was also approached by another concerned citizen in Fishlake, who asked him: "Sir, how is your father?"

He replied: "Alright. When you get to that age things don't work so well."