Kate Middleton has given fans a sneak peek at a culinary creation Prince Louis (pictured) made for charity. Instagram

The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion's biggest fundraising campaign for veterans, held every year in November, during the period of Remembrance.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family have shown their support for our Poppy Appeal this year by baking poppy cakes!” the caption stated.

“These delicious cakes were delivered to residents at our care home in Norfolk.”

Kate and William shared a delightful snap of some perfectly iced cupcakes (pictured) crafted by Louis and his siblings to support the UK’s Poppy Appeal. Instagram

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the sweet gesture, with one person sharing a “sheer perfection” GIF and commenting: “Mary Berry would be proud, Louis!”

Another person stated: “Luvvly. As usual, the Cambridges quietly going about their business, and just getting things done.”

A third person added: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue to teach their children the important lessons in life and the benefits of hard work and supporting one another. Bravo!”

Louis’ apparent appreciation for cooking is no surprise given that the Cambridges have a strong relationship with cooking queen Mary.

Kate (right) and Wills (left) previously teamed up with cooking queen Mary Berry (centre) on the TV special A Berry Royal Christmas to celebrate volunteers who work tirelessly through the Christmas period. Instagram

What’s more, mum Kate is rumoured to be quite hands-on in the kitchen and seemingly dropped hints about her culinary efforts during a collaboration with Mary last Christmas.

Kate and Wills had teamed up with the cooking legend on the TV special A Berry Royal Christmas to celebrate volunteers who work tirelessly through the Christmas period.

Following the show, the couple shared several images, including one that showed them holding a Christmas meringue roulade – which is reportedly one of Mary’s favourite dishes.