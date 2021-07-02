Princes William and Harry commissioned the statue back in 2017, now four years in the making.
At the time, the Palace released a statement: "The statue that Prince William and Prince Harry have commissioned to commemorate their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed [in 2021] on what would have been her 60th Birthday."
The beautiful garden reflects Diana in many beautiful ways. It was the Princesses favourite place within Kensington Palace when she herself resided there with Prince Charles.
Per a Palace statement, the newly designed space has been redesigned to include a generously-sized lawn around the pool to create a calmer and more reflective setting for Diana's statue.
Around the garden are more than 200 roses and 100 Forget-me-nots (Diana's favourite flower), as well as a variety of other springtime blooms in pastel shades.
The garden's designer Pip Morrison said in a statement: "This has been a very special project to work on... We have worked carefully to ensure that the new layout and planting scheme compliments the statue, providing a calming place for people who visit Kensington Palace to remember The Princess."
The milestone reunion comes after a busy few weeks for Prince Harry, who welcomed a baby daughter Lilibet with wife Duchess Meghan in June.
The dad-of-two remained at his Santa Barbara home to settle into life as a family of four before he jet-setted across to the UK for the statue unveiling.
William meanwhile has been busy attending various events in the UK, including one earlier this week with The Queen herself as she commenced a four-day visit to Scotland.
After such a flurry of activity, we have a sneaking suspicion the two brothers will enjoy a little respite away from the cameras together, where they can have a good old catch up.
This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.
