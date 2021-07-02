WATCH: Prince Harry and Prince William unveil the new Princess Diana statue on her 60th birthday

Taking place on July 1, what would have been her 60th birthday, the two brothers came together in an emotional unveiling of a statue they commissioned of Diana in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and Prince William have reunited before their mother Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace.

The short but sweet event showed another, tender side to the brothers' sweet relationship. One we rarely see given Harry now lives in the United States while William remains in the UK.

The pair were also joined by members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison for the days event.

Sharing an official statement via the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account, the brother's spoke about the inspiration behind the statue and the side of their mother they hope it captured.

"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," the brothers said.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

"Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."

Diana's statue shows the humanitarian in her element with three young children as she lovingly puts her arms around them.