A lip reader has revealed what Harry and William may have been talking about at Prince Philip's funeral. Sky News

According to a report from the Express, royal lip readers have revealed that William and Harry's post-service chat was quite civil.

The experts claimed that William said to Harry, "Yes it [the funeral service] was great, wasn't it?" before Harry replied, "It was as he wanted".

The lip readers also alleged that the eldest Duke said to his younger brother, "Absolutely beautiful service, ah, the music".

Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Prince Edward and more select royals followed Prince Philip's casket into the service. Getty

While Prince William and Prince Harry publicly reunited at the funeral, the pair actually met privately beforehand at a gathering at Windsor Castle.

Things have been frosty between the two Dukes for years now, but after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah, it seemed as though the brothers might never reconcile.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shock interview with Oprah ruffled a few royal feathers. CBS

During the tell-all interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aired a lot of the royals' alleged dirty laundry. It was later revealed that the Duke of Sussex had tried to speak with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, William, during the fallout, but these chats were "unproductive".

Whether or not the brothers' recent reunion will be enough to patch things up remains undetermined. But it's sadly looking unlikely; new reports have suggested that Harry is rushing home to California as soon as possible.