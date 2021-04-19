Prince William and Prince Harry finally publicly reunited at Prince Philip's funeral. And while many royal observers were expecting a lot of silent treatment, the brothers were able to put up a united front as they mourned their grandfather together.
WATCH: Prince William and Prince Harry have one-on-one conversation at Prince Philip's funeral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shock interview with Oprah ruffled a few royal feathers.
CBS
During the tell-all interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aired a lot of the royals' alleged dirty laundry. It was later revealed that the Duke of Sussex had tried to speak with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, William, during the fallout, but these chats were "unproductive".
Whether or not the brothers' recent reunion will be enough to patch things up remains undetermined. But it's sadly looking unlikely; new reports have suggested that Harry is rushing home to California as soon as possible.