Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed the brothers reconnected over the festive season.

“There were phone and video calls over Christmas and New Year holiday and the Sussexes sent presents to the Cambridges and vice versa,” Katie told the publication. “It was an opportunity in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year for both families to come together and connect, albeit virtually.”

Harry (left) and William (right) have had a rocky relationship since the Sussexes stepped down from the royal family last year. Getty

The expert went on to claim that the brothers’ rocky relationship is slowly improving, stating, “Things are a lot better between William and Harry. If you go back a year at that stage, these brothers were barely on talking terms.

“When William went to Sandringham Summit, he was so angry with his brother. He couldn’t even face going to lunch with the Queen. He only went for the meetings, such was his frustration and feeling of disappointment about what his brother had done and how Harry was handling the situation.”

And Harry and Will’s virtual reunion has come just in time, as the Cambridge’s may be getting another niece or nephew very soon.

The white flag has been raised and the fab four seem to be making amends. Getty

In the same interview, Katie revealed that another little royal is on the horizon, stating Harry and Meghan “would love a sibling for Archie” and that “they are trying” to have a kid.

The news that the Sussexes are trying for another baby comes not even a year after Meghan Markle suffered a harrowing miscarriage.

The Duchess opened up about her tragic ordeal in the New York Times, penning the heartbreaking words, “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second”.

During the harrowing time, it was Meghan's sister-in-law Kate who rushed to the Duchess' side after a palace insider revealed the 39-year-old "was overcome by emotion".

From Kate reaching out to Meghan, to Harry and Will finally making amends, it looks like the fab four are rekindling at last.