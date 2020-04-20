And while some might attribute Harry's devon-like bald patch to his stressful life, Stevenson insists it's hereditary, just like his father Prince Charles' 'do and brother Prince William's sizable devon.

Devon refers to the processed meat-like circular shape of the bald patch.

Stevenson added: 'His hair loss is one hundred percent genetic and not stress-related at all. Look at his family gene pool - male pattern baldness is a trait through the generations.'

The hair loss expert explained that Harry needed to act now. 'If Harry doesn’t intervene with proven hair loss treatments, then in my experienced opinion he could well be completely bald like William within the next three to five years. This is why Harry is believed to be taking action now.'