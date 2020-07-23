Rumours about Prince Harry’s struggles in La La Land have been rife ever since he and Meghan Markle made their dramatic exit from the royal fold at the end of March. Getty

According to Globe magazine, Tom sensationally claimed that Harry is unfit for any kind of “normal” work, despite him being a graduate of one of Britain’s most prestigious military colleges.

While Meghan appears to be sourcing plenty of work opportunities to pay their bills, Tom questioned what Harry is supposed to do for work given that he has been a royal all his life.

“What’s his role?” Tom speculated, before saying: “He can’t get a job in McDonald’s or for an investment bank. What’s he going to do?”

The Duke of Sussex’s problems in Tinsel town are reportedly getting worse, with reports suggesting the 35-year-old can’t even find a suitable form of employment. Getty

What’s more, with Harry and Meghan’s bills most likely mounting, it’s easy to understand why the Duke was reportedly forced to sell a few of his personal possessions to make ends meet.

As Globe previously reported, Harry allegedly sold off his old hunting rifles, which were estimated to be worth close to $100,000 (AUD).

“Harry and Meghan are feeling a financial pinch after moving to California,” a source claimed to the American publication at the time.

Harry allegedly sold off his old hunting rifles, which were estimated to be worth close to $100,000. Getty

The insider went on to allege that having to finance their own security and pay rent on their former home, Frogmore Cottage, has only added to Harry and Meghan’s financial woes.

While times appear to be tough for the couple, they have taken the first steps to achieving financial freedom by signing on with a high-profile speaking agency in the United States.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Harry and Meghan secured a lucrative deal with the New York-based Harry Walker Agency to take part in moderated discussions and keynote speeches.

Rumour has it that former US president Barack Obama, who is also signed with the agency, reportedly once earned $US400,000 (approx. $AU582,000) for one speech in 2017.