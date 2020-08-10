Prince Harry has apparently been struggling to settle into his new Los Angeles life, but now there are claims Meghan Markle is hoping to relaunch the royal as a TV star. Getty

Bear was quick to add his support, joking on Instagram, “Always step aside for royalty … ”

Harry’s rumoured foray into television comes after a royal expert weighed in on why the 35-year-old is apparently finding it so difficult to adapt to life away from the palace.

Speaking to ITV's Royal Rota, royal biographer Angela Levin reflected on a comment allegedly once made by the Duke, which she believes may explain his inability to succeed at tasks.

The Duchess of Sussex hopes her husband’s army background will make him the perfect on-screen adventurer like Bear Grylls. Getty

According to Anglea, Harry’s military days had a tremendous influence on how he manages tasks, with the Duke apparently feeling that nothing can be achieved if not done in a team.

She then illustrated the “team” concept further by commenting on how Harry is a team player, conditioned by the army, who strives to appease the captain – in this case, the Queen.

“The Queen is the captain, isn't she?” Angela told host Chris Ship, before claiming that, as a team player, Harry probably feels he has to play for the team and not just himself.

“Harry said it was very important to him and he loved it,” she alleged, referring to Harry’s military conditioning.

"He felt that you couldn't really achieve anything without being a team."

Since his departure from the monarchy, Harry has reportedly been feeling “lonely” and “directionless”, with some critics saying that he is living in the Duchess’ shadow.

