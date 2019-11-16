Little Archie had a "fantastic time" according to a source. Getty

“It was a lot of fun,” said the royal mum. “He loved it.”



Meghan also revealed that Archie has two teeth and is crawling.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently posted an unseen photo of Archie to celebrate Prince Charles’ birthday.

“Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales – Sir, Pa, Grandpa!” the couple wrote, adding a cake emoji.



It’s not known when royal fans will get a glimpse of the Sussex family next.

