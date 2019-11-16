-
Prince Harry took Archie to playgroup where he played with other red-headed babies
‘Gingers stick together!’
Little Archie Harrison has attended his first playgroup with parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
A source has revealed the trio attended the session near their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, and the six-month-old royal had a “fantastic” time.
“There were a couple of other dads there — he wasn’t the only dad there!” the insider told PEOPLE of the outing.
“Archie had a fantastic time. He was crawling around and was particularly taken with two other red-haired babies,” a source told Express. “The Duke said: ‘Gingers stick together!’ ”
The former actress recently revealed that the adorable tot was attending a playgroup during her appearance at the WellChild Awards alongside Harry last month.
Little Archie had a "fantastic time" according to a source.
“It was a lot of fun,” said the royal mum. “He loved it.”
Meghan also revealed that Archie has two teeth and is crawling.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently posted an unseen photo of Archie to celebrate Prince Charles’ birthday.
“Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales – Sir, Pa, Grandpa!” the couple wrote, adding a cake emoji.
It’s not known when royal fans will get a glimpse of the Sussex family next.
