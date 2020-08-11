Harry's friend "punished" for giving advice about Meghan
The prince's pal shared his doubts and suffered the consequences
Prince William wasn't the only one to give Prince Harry some advice about Meghan Markle - in fact one of his closest school friends did too. But it was not received well at all.
The now Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on a whirlwind courtship in 2016 and by the end of the following year had announced their engagement.
But according to royal biography Finding Freedom,Harry's close school friend Tom 'Skippy' Inskip advised him to live with Meghan “before doing anything more serious”.
Whilst Skippy's advice “came from a good place,” a source told authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie that Prince Harry “didn’t totally see it that way”.
“It really hurt him [Harry] that someone he was so close to would not trust his judgement,” the British Sunday Telegraph reported.
Harry and Tom were friends at their school, Eton College.
Tom and his wife Lara were then said to be "punished" for voicing their concerns about the relationship and were not invited to Harry and Meghan's evening wedding reception at Frogmore House.
200 guests reportedly attended the evening soiree hosted by Prince Charles including Hollywood A-listers George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey.
However, Harry and Tom's feud was resolved after Lara's mother passed away and a report by The Sun revealed that when Harry heard the tragic news "it really hit a nerve."
Friends said that Lara raised money for Heads Together, one of Harry's charities, and the prince donated a significant sum.
“Lara has raised money to support research into mental health and Harry decided to let bygones be bygones.”
Though they attended Harry and Meghan's wedding, Tom and his wife Lara were not invited to the evening reception.
Tom, who now works as a banker and was one of the friends present during Harry's Las Vegas strip billiards romp in 2012, wasn't the only person concerned that Harry was rushing into his relationship with Meghan.
According to sources quoted in the biography, Prince William told his younger brother“Don’t feel you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.”
But it was the use of the phrase "this girl" that really irked the red-headed royal.
"Harry could see through William's words. He was being a snob," a source close to Prince Harry says in the book.
Prince William told his brother to "take as much time as you need" to get to know Meghan.
When Harry and Meghan then decided to step down as senior royals in the move dubbed 'Megxit', the decision reportedly caused an even bigger rift between the brothers.
"As we write in the book, it wasn't anger," co-author Carolyn Durand explained in an interview with the TODAY Show. "It was hurt."