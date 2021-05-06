Did Meghan and Harry take a secret swipe at the Royal Family in Meghan's new book? Getty

But could the controversial couple also be using the book to sends a message to the Royal Family and cause further tension?

According to royal expert Phil Dampier, the fact that the fictional father in the book was given a military uniform could be deliberate swipe from Meghan and Harry towards the palce.

“Meghan is probably showing how much the Army meant to Harry and how upset he is to lose his military titles,” Dampier told The Sun.

"For Harry, who put his life on the line and then founded the highly successful Invictus Games for injured servicemen and women, losing the titles was the bitterest part of ‘Megxit.’"

“Meghan is probably showing how much the Army meant to Harry and how upset he is to lose his military titles,” says royal expert Phil Dampier of the choice to give the book's father a military uniform. Penguin Random House

In the wake of Megxit, when Harry and Meghan stepped away from their royal duties in the UK, the Queen ultimately opted to strip her grandson of all his military titles.

More than a year after the couple’s official exit, Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, announced she was releasing the children’s book.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born,” the Duchess of Sussex said in a statement.

"That poem became this story."