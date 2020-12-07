A US-based psychologist is worried Harry could suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Getty

Our source was at pains to point out that Harry “doesn’t have substance problems – it’s more that he knows he needs to monitor his emotional health after everything he’s been through”.

Speaking to New Idea, US-based psychologist Dr Gilda Carle, author of Don’t Bet on the Prince! – who does not treat Harry – says she worries he may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“Harry went through more devastation than we even gave him credit for when his mum died. He has still not grieved properly for it to be part of his history and not his present,” she explains.

Dr Carle continues: “He needs to go through the therapy, there is no way around it. And it could take several years of self-work. You have to deal with feelings of hopeless grief, you can’t run away from it.”

The prince appeared exhausted while speaking about climate change on Zoom recently. WaterBear Network

And while it’s been reported that Prince Charles and Prince William reached out to the duke after learning of Meghan’s miscarriage, Harry is said be feeling “understandable sadness”.

“Harry was supported by brother William and father Prince Charles in the dark days that followed,” a source told The Sun.

With Harry now being based in California – where half of Hollywood has been in rehab for one reason or another – his friends, along with his LA-born and raised wife, are urging him to try a holistic path to cope with his past challenges.

“Once COVID calms down, he’s planning on going to a yoga retreat,” says a source. “There’s a great one called the White Lotus near his new place in Santa Barbara that he’s interested in. You can stay a few days and really clear your mind.

“Harry’s a huge fan of yoga now, thanks to Meghan, so I bet she’s thrilled he’s taking her lead on this and considering a health retreat, especially if they’re preparing for a new baby.”

Insiders says Meghan has been looking into the White Lotus yoga retreat for her husband. Getty

New Idea has also spoken to a sufferer of PTSD, on the condition of anonymity, who sympathises with Harry’s plight and agrees that a health retreat is the right place for him.

“Harry going into rehab or a health retreat for stress or anxiety would work really well to launch his treatment. With so much going on at home, it would give him

a few days of no distractions,” says the source.

