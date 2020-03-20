Prince Harry has shared an emotional message on social media, after it was revealed the Invictus Games will not go ahead this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

“But this decision was the most sensible and the safest option for all of you - for your families and everybody else - involved in these Games,” he said.

Harry then apologised for cancelling the event, which had been set for May in The Hague, The Netherlands, before adding some inspiring and optimistic words.

“The good thing is you’ll have an extra 12 or so months to be even fitter - to get even fitter than you already are. To be at your absolute top mental and physical fitness,” he said, referring to the likely new date in May/June 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Harry confirmed the change of plans, saying “This was an incredibly difficult decision for all of us to have to make. Twitter

“In that sense, I’m really excited about the Games next year,” he added.

The Invictus Games Foundation also shared a statement, in which the organisation assured those concerned the event would resume when safe to do so, People reported.

“We know that not holding the Invictus Games this May will be disappointing news to the whole Invictus Family, and to all of those involved in the planning and delivery of the Games,” the statement began.

“We are very appreciative of the continued support of those who have been and continue to be involved in the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, and we remain committed to the recovery of wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women.

“Work is now being undertaken with the teams, partners, and suppliers with a view to delivering a successful Invictus Games in 2021,” the statement concluded.