WATCH: Meghan and Harry booed at first appearance since quitting UK
The royal couple are now splitting their time between the UK and Canada with their ten-month old son, Archie Harrison.
US Weekly now claims Harry “snapped” before they made their move.
“When it became clear Meghan was never going to get a fair shake, Harry snapped,” the source revealed to the publication. “He’s adamant that it was his call to move to Canada.”
The insider continued: “[Harry] wants to shield his son from the negativity and tension he would’ve been exposed to back in England,” a second insider told Us. “He knows what it’s like to grow up in the spotlight, and he wants to give Archie the most normal upbringing possible.”
“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other,” they wrote.
“We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”
They post continued: “Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit … All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.”