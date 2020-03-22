A new report claims Prince Harry “snapped” before he and wife Meghan Markle moved the Canada. Getty

Harry, Meghan and Archie have reportedly gone into isolation as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world.

Having just returned to Canada following their final engagements as senior royals, the royal couple are reportedly “observing the quarantine” with their 10-month-old son.

“They are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization,” a source told Us Weekly.

Harry, Meghan and their baby son, Archie Harrison. Getty

Harry and Meghan released a statement about the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday via Instagram.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other,” they wrote.

“We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Getty

They post continued: “Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit … All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.”