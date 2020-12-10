Apparently, there's trouble in paradise for Meghan (pictured) and Harry! Getty

“I am astonished that Prince Harry has given up caring one iota about his family and his wonderful grandmother,” Levin said.

“He was such a great man when I met him and spent over a year with him.

“Now he just looks terrified if ever he speaks in case he is going to get a telling off from Meghan.”

And this isn’t the only hint that there may be trouble in Californian paradise for the couple.

Earlier in the year, an insider revealed to New Idea that Harry and Meghan’s move to LA completely backfired and, as a result, the pair are struggling to make it work.

“Things are bad,” the insider claimed. “They fight and bicker constantly.”

Apparently, the bad blood has stemmed from Meghan’s frustration at Harry’s unwillingness to adapt to the Hollywood lifestyle that the former Suits star is so accustomed to.

“(Meghan) blames the fact that Harry is more than happy to be a homebody, playing with Archie and the dogs and generally taking a breather, when he should be networking and hustling on the phone or video calls 24/7 like she is."

And that’s not all. The same source revealed that a large part of Meghan’s temper has to do with the Prince’s fashion sense - or apparently lack-there-of.

According to an insider, Meghan has taken an issue with Harry's (pictured) fashion sense. Getty

“She hates that he wears the same raggedy grey polo shirt and baseball cap all the time,” the source told New Idea, “especially when he knows she needs him to look sharp to mix among the type of Hollywood elite who will hopefully pay their bills.”

“She married a prince, not a hobo,” the source stated, “but in her angrier moments she rants that she can’t tell the difference.”