In a 2017 article, reporter Angela Levin explained: 'There was no filling the hole left by Diana’s death, and Harry seemed to be growing up without someone emotionally available he could lean on.

'Kate has helped fill some of that gap. When she and William got engaged, Harry called her the big sister he never had.'

In 2018, an insider told Grazia how the prince trusted Kate's intuition when it came to his love life. 'Harry and Kate are very close, she’s been like a mentor to him and he wanted her seal of approval.

'Kate is different to Meghan in many ways but she has made great strides to help Meghan settle in.'