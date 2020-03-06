Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. Getty

"I’m doing something in Africa that I’m passionate about and I’m excited for what my vision is and what that will create.

“Everything is falling into place.”

Davy revealed that she splits her time between London and Cape Town, South Africa and is focusing on her Aya jewellery brand.

Harry and Chelsy first met in 2004 and dated until May 2010.

The pair remained friends after their breakup, and insiders close to Harry have revealed the Prince made a "parting call" to her before he married Meghan.

Royal author Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair back in 2018 that Chelsy had “a tearful phone call” with her ex.

Royal fans will be able to watch the ceremony unfold as the Commonwealth Day service will be broadcast live on BBC One in the UK and across the BBC World Service.

Harry has been undertaking numerous engagements since he returned to the UK last week without his wife or son, Archie.

A source revealed the former couples’ “final call”, “a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on”.

The insider added: “Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding.

Chelsy has previously described her relationship with Harry as "scary and uncomfortable" due to pressures of being in the spotlight.