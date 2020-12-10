Disgruntled royal fans have seemingly taken aim at Prince Harry (pictured) on social media, accusing the prince of trying to overshadow the royal family’s recent reunion at Windsor Castle. Getty

According to Express, Harry’s statement reportedly commended the MOD’s recent decision to make mental fitness mandatory in military training.

“This is an amazing step forward for the British military and furthers the global leadership of our armed forces,” Harry reportedly stated.

“There should be no difference between how we view our physical fitness and mental fitness and training both will help our service men and women excel, as well as being best prepared for what they may face, in any situation.”

Wills (second from left) and Kate (far left) recently conducted a train tour of England, Scotland and Wales, while the Queen (right) remained at Windsor. Getty

But after one royal fan shared the Duke’s comments on Twitter, several others took to the social platform to question Harry’s choice of timing for releasing the statement.

“He says from his 15 million dollar mansion in CA. Desperate attempt to look like he is actually doing something with the armed forces which he has ignored since leaving,” one person wrote.

“See we knew he would have to release a statement about something. Just has to take away attention from the RF who matter and make it about himself,” another critic stated.

A third person added: “I bet if then RF hadn’t been doing events today he would have never commented at all in this development. They are both so transparent.”

The senior members of the royal family reunited for a special event at Windsor Castle. Getty

Despite the backlash, several fans pointed out that Harry, who previously spent 10 years in the armed forces, has been committed to improving mental health.

“I have no issue with him speaking about something he does understand. He’s promoting something helpful for those in the UK armed forces,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan added: “Another accomplishment for Harry and it proves that his commitment to mental health and the military community is as rock solid as ever.”