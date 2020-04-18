Harry has discussed life with baby Archie during the coronavirus lockdown. Wellchild

“You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics.

“Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it.”

When asked how he’s doing, the 35-year-old royal replied, “Not too bad. I think it’s certainly strange times — everyone is experiencing the same thing in a very unique way.”

Harry and his son, Archie Harrison. Instagram

He continued: “Of course, there’s that fear of what might happen, but there’s so much that’s out of our control and all of a sudden we’ve realised how small we are in the grand scheme of things.”

The news comes hours after Harry and Meghan were spotted lending a hand for Project Angel Food, a charity that delivers food to critically ill members of the community.

Harry and Meghan were today spotted delivering food to those that are critically ill. Getty

The royal couple walked the streets of LA, handing out food packages to those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.