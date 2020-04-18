Harry discussed life with his bub in a video call with carers back in the UK who are looking after seriously ill children.
"There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’” he said.
Harry has discussed life with baby Archie during the coronavirus lockdown.
“You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics.
“Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it.”
When asked how he’s doing, the 35-year-old royal replied, “Not too bad. I think it’s certainly strange times — everyone is experiencing the same thing in a very unique way.”
Harry and his son, Archie Harrison.
He continued: “Of course, there’s that fear of what might happen, but there’s so much that’s out of our control and all of a sudden we’ve realised how small we are in the grand scheme of things.”