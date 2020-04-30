Harry reportedly misses life in the forces. Getty

"He was in a happy place when he was serving in the Army, then he met Meghan and since then life has been great. But I don't think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did."

The news comes after rumours that Meghan has issued her “hen-pecked” husband an ultimatum.

“Harry’s dream of living a quiet life out of the royal fishbowl with his wife and son – the family he’s always wanted – just turned into a nightmare,” an insider reportedly told Globe.

“I’m told Meghan went berserk after learning Harry was secretly negotiating to end their royal exile – and screamed, ‘You can go back – but Archie and I are staying in America!’ Harry was devastated!” the source outrageously claimed to the American publication.

Harry, Meghan and their son Archie Harrison have left the UK and currently reside in Los Angeles. Getty Images

According to the source, friends say that Harry feels he “made a huge mistake” in turning his back on his family and moving to L.A.

What’s more, whispers from inside the palace reportedly suggest Harry blames Meghan for their disastrous relocation to the City of Angels and now he wants to head home.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Getty

But the Duchess apparently isn’t so keen to rush back to the United Kingdom as she likely feels as though she’s worn out her royal welcome.