Prince Harry might be hanging around in the UK for a little longer. Getty

According to The Sun, after Prince Philip's funeral, Prince Harry engaged in a two-hour peace talk with Prince Charles and Prince William.

And it seems, unlike last time, this chat was productive as Harry might be cancelling his plans for a swift return to the US and hanging around to see his grandmother turn 95.

Not only that, Prince Harry is said to be joining his older brother for the unveiling of his late mother's, Princess Diana, statue in July.

Prince William and Prince Harry put up a united front at their grandfather's funeral. Getty

But, if their public reunion was anything to go by, the brothers will have no trouble putting their differences aside for the occasions.

Indeed, while royal observers were nervously anticipating a frosty reunion between Harry and William at Prince Philip's funeral service, the Dukes put up a united front as they followed Philip's casket into the service.

Royal fans were also delighted to see the brothers walk back to Windsor Castle together after the funeral, along with Kate Middleton, engaging in a conversation in the process. A lip reader has even deciphered the brothers' conversation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aired a lot of the royals' alleged dirty laundry in their bombshell interview with Oprah. Getty

According to a report from the Express, royal lip readers have revealed that William and Harry's post-service chat was quite civil.

The experts claimed that William said to Harry, "Yes it [the funeral service] was great, wasn't it?" before Harry replied, "It was as he wanted".

The lip readers also alleged that the eldest Duke said to his younger brother, "Absolutely beautiful service, ah, the music".

It seems that, even after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, there is still a chance that the heir and the spare might one day reconcile.