A separate palace source says the Queen “wasn’t interested in berating him – she was keen to move forward”.

So it beggars belief that just days after their tea and sympathy with Her Majesty in England, Harry betrayed her forgiveness with yet another interview trashing his family.

“It’s like he can’t help himself,” said one aghast courtier, after watching Harry make a string of bizarre comments in a chat with US journalist Hoda Kotb from the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Among his charges was that he was “making sure [the Queen] has the right people around her and is protected”.

“We talk about things she can’t tell anyone else,” he said, with a barely concealed smirk.

Our source says: “Why on earth would he go to all the effort of a fleeting visit with the Queen and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle to smooth out family relations, only to go on American television claiming the Queen lacks the right sort of people around her? It makes no sense. He’s lost it.”

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, royal expert Phil Dampier had some choice words to describe Harry and Meghan’s roller-coaster relationship with the sovereign.

“She must see they are using her, and I’m sure she’d like this nonsense to stop now, before it ruins her jubilee year,” he says.

Prince Charles, 73, is believed to be “incandescent” that Harry piggybacked an interview with American tabloid television off his visit to the family home.

“Charles thought Harry’s visit meant he might be ready to move forward from their family feud,” says a source. “But now, he’s taken Harry’s claim that the Queen is unprotected as a direct insult, whether it was intended as such or not. Prince William warned his father not to give Harry an inch.”

