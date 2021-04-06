“William and Harry are as far apart as it’s possible." Getty

Unfortunately, royal fans may not get to bear witness to the reunion as a source revealed to The Sun that it’s unlikely they will be seen together on camera.

“William and Harry are as far apart as it’s possible to be—emotionally and physically. Their relationship is at rock bottom. William’s raging with Harry after the Oprah interview.

“He is so angry with him that it’s totally unthinkable at the moment for them to be happily reunited and stood together at the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue. It’ll take a lot of work to patch things up so they can put on united front,” said the source.

Princes Diana with Prince Harry (centre) and Prince William (right). Getty

Since the controversial Oprah interview, the media has reported that Prince Harry and Prince William are struggling to make amends.

Speaking on CBS' This Morning, Gayle King revealed that she had invited Harry and Meghan back to her house over the weekend "to see how they were feeling" in the wake of it all.

That is when the couple apparently revealed that Harry had spoken to his brother William as well as his father Prince Charles, yet the talks were "unproductive".

Prince William has also spoken publicly about the aftermath of the interview.

While visiting School 21 in Stratford, London, to commemorate a re-opening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge couldn't escape one particular paparazzo, who took their opportunity to ask the questions that have been on everyone's lips.

Megha, Harry, Will and Kate during more amicable times. Getty

"Sir, have you spoken to your brother since the interview?" the cameraman asked.

"No, I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do." the Duke replied as he strolled along with Kate and workers from the school.

Although the past couple of months have looked dire for the princes, there is a chance meeting up for their mother’s statue's unveiling will put things into perspective, and the brothers can begin working on their relationship.

The Sun reports that Meghan will not be in attendance because she is pregnant, and travel is not recommended.