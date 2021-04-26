Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship has been complicated ever since he started dating Meghan Markle, sources say. Getty

Contrary to the above sources, royal lip readers say that William and Harry had a civil chat after the funeral service, according to Express.

The experts claimed that William said to Harry, “Yes it [the funeral service] was great, wasn’t it?” before Harry replied, “it was as he wanted.”

The lip readers also alleged that the eldest Duke said to his younger brother, “Absolutely beautiful service, ah, the music.”

Prince William and Harry reunited at their grandfather’s funeral after their relationship fell apart when Harry started dating now wife and mother of his children, actress Meghan Markle, in 2016.

Harry had planned to introduce his new girlfriend to his Royal Family mere months into their relationship, which left William feeling suspicious of her intentions.

According to The Sun, a well-placed source revealed: "William told his brother that they knew nothing about her background, her intentions, what she was really like."

"He just wanted to stress that becoming part of the Royal family is a massive undertaking and the pressure and scrutiny is unrelenting. Was Meghan the right one?"

Suffice to say, William's reservations didn't go down too well with Harry who allegedly went "mental" in his defence of Meghan. The same source claimed: "He accused his brother of trying to finish his romance before it had begun. The brothers' relationship has not really recovered."

Neither have publicly commented on the conflicting claims about their relationship.

Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, tragically passed on the 9th of April.