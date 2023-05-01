Prince Harry has made multiple allegations about the royal family during his phone-hacking case… Getty

The Telegraph alleges his payment was more than $1.8 million. Insiders say Harry’s revelation was made without 40-year-old William’s permission, and may “drive a deeper wedge” between the brothers ahead of them coming face to face at this weekend’s coronation.

Hopefully, despite this wedge, the brothers remain civil during Charles’ big day as an insider revealed to New Idea that just weeks ago, Harry and William ran into each other in the Windsor Castle gardens and had a brief but tense encounter.

“Rumour has it they were both out taking a stroll,” said the source.

WATCH: Prince William and Prince Harry have one-on-one conversation at Prince Philip's funeral

“Harry had just got off his flight from America and was out stretching his legs when they ran into each other.”

And apparently, things were extremely frosty!

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea!