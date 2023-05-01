Prince Harry drives a “deeper wedge” and betrays Prince William in court
Harry’s revelation also means King Charles may now have to take the stand…
Prince Harry is determined to win his phone-hacking case against The Sun – so much so he may make history and force a reigning monarch into the witness box!
The British newspaper argues it’s too late to bring litigation for accusations stemming from the early 2000s. Harry claims his father and stepmother, Queen Camilla, along with Clarence House advisers, had previously talked him out of it while he was still a working royal.
Legal pundits predict this could mean the King may be forced to take the stand if the case goes to trial.
Meanwhile, Harry has made the startling allegation that his brother, Prince William, who was also preparing to fight The Sun’s parent company over the same allegations, secretly settled for “a very large sum of money” as a payout instead of going to court.
The Telegraph alleges his payment was more than $1.8 million. Insiders say Harry’s revelation was made without 40-year-old William’s permission, and may “drive a deeper wedge” between the brothers ahead of them coming face to face at this weekend’s coronation.
Hopefully, despite this wedge, the brothers remain civil during Charles’ big day as an insider revealed to New Idea that just weeks ago, Harry and William ran into each other in the Windsor Castle gardens and had a brief but tense encounter.
“Rumour has it they were both out taking a stroll,” said the source.
“Harry had just got off his flight from America and was out stretching his legs when they ran into each other.”