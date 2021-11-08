The insider reveals Prince Charles has indicated to her that he is more than willing to forgive his son, provided Harry is open to having that conversation. Getty Images

“There is of course one condition – that Harry makes peace with his father,” says a source.

For the Queen, who is very candid about her age these days, ensuring Charles and Harry make up is the most important thing to her.

Tellingly, last week the monarch issued a thinly veiled warning to her family during a video message on the first day of the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, saying, “None of us will live forever.”

“That felt extremely pointed towards Harry and his war with his father and Prince William. The Queen wants to ingrain in him the lasting damage it will do to her family if he allows this feud to continue much longer.”

Despite her advancing age, sources explain that the Queen is a very shrewd observer of what’s going on.

“She knows that if Charles and Harry forgive each other, Prince William is more likely to forgive his brother, too. She feels that leaving William to become king without a sibling to support him is setting him up to fail.”

New Idea understands invitations for the Queen’s Christmas celebrations are still being finalised this month.

Despite family tensions, Prince Harry and Meghan are hoping they can introduce their beloved daughter, Lilibet, to their family over the festive period this year.

