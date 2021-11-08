Prince Harry and Prince Charles reunited: ‘Please forgive me, dad’
As Christmas draws closer, a family get-together is looking more likely
- by
New Idea team
The Queen recently pulled out of a string of important public engagements due to a spell of ill health, but one thing she won’t be going without is Christmas!
Last week, royal sources revealed Her Majesty will indeed be pushing forward with her plans to host annual Christmas celebrations with her family at Sandringham next month.
New Idea’s palace sources say the 95-year-old insists it’s the “highlight of her year – and it is more crucial than ever to have her family gather together”.
Despite the sadness of losing her husband, Prince Philip, in April and having Prince Harry and Meghan leave the royal fold, nothing has dampened her spirits, insiders say – particularly due to the fact she has four new great-grandchildren to gush over: Lucas, August, Lilibet and Sienna.
It’s understood that while most of the family is thrilled at the news, she’s still working to convince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, to bring their children for their first proper royal Christmas.
“The Queen is not sugar-coating this. She’s told Harry she feels this could well be her last Christmas and she wants to meet her great-granddaughter,” explains the source, who says the Queen has no ill will toward them.
The insider reveals Prince Charles has indicated to her that he is more than willing to forgive his son, provided Harry is open to having that conversation.
Getty Images
“There is of course one condition – that Harry makes peace with his father,” says a source.
For the Queen, who is very candid about her age these days, ensuring Charles and Harry make up is the most important thing to her.
Tellingly, last week the monarch issued a thinly veiled warning to her family during a video message on the first day of the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, saying, “None of us will live forever.”
Despite family tensions, Prince Harry and Meghan are hoping they can introduce their beloved daughter, Lilibet, to their family over the festive period this year.
Getty Images
“That felt extremely pointed towards Harry and his war with his father and Prince William. The Queen wants to ingrain in him the lasting damage it will do to her family if he allows this feud to continue much longer.”
Despite her advancing age, sources explain that the Queen is a very shrewd observer of what’s going on.
“She knows that if Charles and Harry forgive each other, Prince William is more likely to forgive his brother, too. She feels that leaving William to become king without a sibling to support him is setting him up to fail.”
New Idea understands invitations for the Queen’s Christmas celebrations are still being finalised this month.
