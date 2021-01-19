Royal rebellion Prince Harry (pictured) was accused of taking a subtle swipe at his father, Prince Charles. Getty

"There is no mention of his father, the man who saved the couple’s wedding day when he walked Meghan halfway down the aisle, in the absence of her own father,” Angela wrote.

The homepage, which features a throwback snap of Harry and Princess Diana, as well as a photo of Meghan and mum Doria Ragland, includes a joint statement from the Sussexes.

“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell,” the couple’s mission statement read.

Harry was accused of failing to acknowledge his father, Prince Charles (pictured), in a statement on his new Archewell website. Getty

But despite the royal commentator’s claim that Charles was overlooked, it has now been suggested Harry had a very special reason for not mentioning his father.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Royal Beat, Vanity Fair Royal Editor Katie Nicholl said, despite the rumours, Harry likely had a heartfelt reason for only mentioning Diana.

"A lot has been made of the fact that there is a snub - there is no mention of Charles,” Katie told host Kate Thornton.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl believes Harry had a very special reason for not mentioning his father. Archewell

“When he was 18, Prince Harry vowed to continue the work of his mother's legacy. That's what he said he was going to do. I have no doubt he respects what his father does.

“He thinks what his father does - particularly with climate change and environmental disasters we face - that is relevant, and it is something Harry is picking up.

"But when it comes to his legacy, I think Harry has always been very open that his legacy is about continuing Diana's work. So it doesn't surprise me to see Diana on his mission statement over Charles.

"I don't think that necessarily means 'I'm not getting on with my father, there is an ocean between us, I'm snubbing my father'," she concluded.