Among the duties he was forced to hand back in the wake of Megxit was his role of Captain General of the Royal Marines, which means he won’t be wearing a military uniform to the funeral unlike his dad, brother and uncle, Prince Edward.

It is thought that it is most likely Prince Harry will wear a suit for the event.

Harry’s wife Meghan won’t be by Harry’s side at the funeral. Instead, the pregnant former actress has opted to stay put in California after being advised by medical professionals not to fly so late into her pregnancy.

Meghan is expected to welcome the couple’s second child, a baby girl in the coming months – a sibling to brother Archie.

Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh in an official statement.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle." the statement read.

"Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Friday, 9 April 2021."